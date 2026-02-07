Gunmen kill community leader, other in Anambra

A gang of gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed a community leader, Ikwuka Okoye, following an attack on him in Anambra.

The armed men where said to have appeared in a community and fired gunshots on the deceased, as well as one other, who was said to be his relative, an occurrence which sparked outrage in the area.

According to findings, the gunmen killed Okoye, who held the position of the President-General of Ogidi community in Idemili North Local Government Are, and acted in revenge for the death of their leade who was arrested and killed by local security operatives.

Following the attack, which was said to have occurred at the School Field, Ogidi yesterday, a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Daredevil gunmen invaded our community last night. By the time they were done, the town’s President-General, Sir Ikwuka Okoye, and another victim, who happened to be his relative, lay dead on the floor.

“The incident happened at the School Field, Ogidi. The PG and a relation from the same village, who was in his company, were shot dead by gunmen suspected to be cultists on Friday evening.”

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Saturday said the incident is allegedly linked to the recent capture and killing of a known notorious cultist within the community.

“The Anambra State Police Command regrets the murder of the President-General of the Ogidi community and one other person,” Ikenga said.

“The incident, which occurred on the evening of February 6, 2026, at the School Field, Ogidi, is allegedly linked to the recent capture and killing of a known notorious cultist within the community.

“Following the report, police operatives swiftly took over the scene of the incident and commenced investigations. The command is currently working with eyewitness accounts and other available intelligence to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Anambra State Police Command assures members of the public that all efforts are being intensified to bring those responsible to justice.”

The Police command has urged residents to be calm and cooperate with the police as investigations continue. He adds that further developments will be communicated in due course.”