Gunmen kill cattle dealers chairman in Plateau

Gunmen have assassinated the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammad Adamu, during an attack in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

As gathered, the attack which led to the death of the MACBAN chairman was the third attempt by gunmen on his life in the state.

A youth leader in the community where Adamu was murdered, Danjuma, who narrated the attack to The Guild on Thursday, noted that this was the third attempt on Adamu’s life, with previous attacks failing until the latest deadly home raid.

He disclosed that the gunmen invaded Adamu’s house immediately after the breaking of fast yesterday, and shot at him in close range.

“The assailants shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene. His body had several bullet wounds. Security forces, including the police and military, responded quickly, and we accompanied them to the hospital,” the youth leader added.

Describing the attack as tragic, Danjuma highlighted Adamu’s efforts in fostering peace within Barkin Ladi. “His contributions to maintaining harmony in the community will not be forgotten,” he stated further.

Adamu’s body had been taken to Barkin Ladi General Hospital and was scheduled for burial later today.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State MACBAN association, confirmed the incident, stating that Adamu was attacked at his residence in Barkin Ladi town.

The association condemned the killing and urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

As of the time of filing this report, Plateau State Police spokesperson DSP Alabo Alfred has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the incident.