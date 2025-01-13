Gunmen kill Borno farmers after signing agreements on farmland usage

Many farmers were reported killed by gunmen loyal to the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) during an attack in Daban Gajere, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

As gathered, the attack occurred after the terrorists and farmers signed an agreement that allowed farming activities within the militant group’s territory.

The yesterday’s attack has been described by farmers that survived the attack as a breach of agreement signed between both parties on how the land would be used for farming.

A source, Zagazola Makama, narrated that the farmers had reached a deal with one ISWAP faction which prompted the deceased to carry out farming session on the land.

According to him, they agreed to pay levies in exchange for permission to farm on lands near Daban Leda, close to Mangari, about eight kilometres from Baga town.

“However, a separate ISWAP faction, allegedly unaware of the arrangement, intercepted the farmers and opened fire, resulting in multiple fatalities”.

The Chairman of the Lake Chad Fishermen Association, Abubakar Gamandi, who confirmed the attack, stated that survivors recounted how the agreement with ISWAP was violated by another group.

“Our farmers were killed after they went to the ISWAP enclave to farm. They had arranged with ISWAP and paid them money.

“Unfortunately, another faction of ISWAP, unaware of the agreement, attacked them. This is what the survivors who escaped told us,” Gamandi explained.

The exact number of casualties remains uncertain, with survivors still emerging from the area.

“Only when they all come out that we can ascertain the total number of casualties,” he added.