Gunmen kill Assistant Police commissioner in Cross River

The Nigerian Police has confirmed the murder of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Edum, by gunmen in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

Edum was said to have been murdered by gunmen on Wednesday hours after returning from Borno state, his duty post, where he was deployed over a year ago.

As gathered, Edum, an ACP in Borno command, was in the state to see his family after being away for a very long time before the ugly event occurred.

Speaking with newsmen in Calabar, the police spokesperson, Irene Ugbe, said that Edum was attacked after his vehicle broke down along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar.

Ugbe said that the deceased, after the car became faulty, had contacted his wife to pick him up but before her arrival, the gunmen attacked and killed him.

He assured that the law enforcement agency has immediately launched a manhunt for the perpetrators to ensure justice for the deceased officer.