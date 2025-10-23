Gunmen kill army chief, five others in Palestine

A group of unidentified gunmen had tragically killed a militia leader alongside five others following an attack in a Pakistani community.

The armed men were said to have fired gunshots at a vehicle conveying the six victims after which they poured fuel on it, setting them ablaze before torching their bodies into a secluded area after their demise.

A senior administration officer in the country, who pleaded anonymity, said that the gunmen caused unrest due to the killing and arson attacks, inflicting more violent and dreaded occurrences in the country.

The official added that since the fatal incident yesterday, no group has claimed responsibility of the inhumane act which happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday, but a Taliban group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, (TTP) has been demanding extortion money from the army chief, which he refused to pay, and was likely killed in reprisal.

He also added that there are accusations made by Taliban authorities in neighbouring Afghanistan of sheltering TTP militants, allowing them to launch ceaseless cross-border attacks.

An explosion on October 9 also caused the death of dozens of civilians and troops which led to a closure of the Pakistan and Afghanistan border, in an attempt to curb further mishap between both countries.