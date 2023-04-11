Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Delta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvester Efeurhobo, has been reported killed by gunmen during an attack on his residence in Delta State.

It was gathered that the APC stalwart was killed by gunmen that stormed his home in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

The deceased was said to be the chairman of an APC support group popularly called the Achievers Group in the council and was described as “a dedicated party faithful, a brother and father, generous to the bone.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the murder, disclosed that three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the gruesome murder just as investigations are ongoing

According to him, Confirmed, we are still investigating. So far, three suspects have been arrested.

