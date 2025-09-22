Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Benue

Tragedy struck in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State as unidentified gunmen killed a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ejeh Udeh.

Udeh was reportedly shot to death in the presence of his family just minutes after the armed men invaded his residence.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen arrived at Chieftain’s Ugboju residence in the early hours of Monday on a motorcycle.

They attacked him as soon as he stepped into his compound, with witnesses saying the attackers appeared to have been hiding nearby, waiting for his return.

The assailants were also said to have fled immediately after the shooting to avoid being caught by security agents.

Udeh’s body has been deposited at the Otukpo General Hospital morgue, while the identities of the gunmen and their motive remain unknown.

The state police command is are expected to launch a thorough investigation into the killing, identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Although no official statement has been released, residents and APC members are calling for an urgent and thorough investigation.