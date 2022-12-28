Gunmen kill APC chairman’s brother in Ebonyi

Report on Interest
By The Guild

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs were reported to have killed the brother of the Ebonyi State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

It was learnt that the chairman’s brother was killed at their home at Ekoli Edda in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

Aside from killing the APC chairman’s brother, the gunmen were also reported to have set the house ablaze during the attack on their home.

The Ebonyi Police Command spokesman, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the development to newsmen yesterday, disclosing that the gunmen attacked the home at about 10 pm.

Anyanwu who did not give details, further disclosed that the command had commenced an investigation to unravel the immediate and remote circumstances that led to such a heinous crime.

