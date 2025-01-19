Gunmen kill anti-smuggling officer inside church in Ogun

Religious activities at a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, was brought to a sudden halt after gunmen invaded the premises and killed a Commander of the state’s Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, popularly known as So-SAFE Corps, Yomi Adetula

The 54-year-old deceased, who is also a senior member of the church, was shot multiple times and subsequently mangling his head with an axe, to prevent any chance of surviving the attack.

It was learnt that the assailants stormed the CCC Eagle Parish along Baggage Road, Odo Eran, Idiroko, around 10:30 AM on Sunday and shot at the deceased during the church service.

Adetula, was the Idiroko Unit Commander of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, popularly known as So-SAFE Corps, and was said to have stood against illegal transborder trade.

Police spokesperson Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“Police officers raced to the scene and found Yomi Adetula, male, aged 54 years, lying lifeless in a pool of blood, his white celestial garment stained,” she stated.

“Upon careful observation, his body was riddled with bullets, and his head was not spared. To ensure the victim was truly dead, it was mangled with an axe.”

Further investigation revealed that the three men entered the church, brandished a long double-barrel gun, aimed at their target, and fired a shot that brought the deceased down.

The spokesperson added that the corpse had been deposited at the General Hospital Morgue in Ilaro. The police command has initiated efforts to apprehend the suspects, who fled into the border area following the attack.

“Normalcy has been restored, and we anticipate revealing possible clues in the coming days as the investigation into this very sad occurrence has begun,” Odutola concluded.