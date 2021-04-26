Gunmen kill another two kidnapped Greenfield University’s students

No fewer than two students among those abducted by gunmen from Greenfield University in Kaduna State have reportedly been killed by their abductors, bringing the tally to five.

It would be recalled that three students among those abducted were last week found dead in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the students were murdered on Monday.

Through a statement on Monday, the commissioner said that remains of the deceased were recovered by the security operatives and deposited in the morgue, adding that the government was still gathering more information on the incident.

“On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021. The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future. ”

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management and prays for the repose of their souls. The Government will update the citizenry on further developments,” the statement said.