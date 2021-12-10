Gunmen kill abducted traditional ruler in Imo

Gunmen have killed a traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin Azike after his kidnap.

The ruler’s corpse was said to have been found at the market square in the community, dumped by the gunmen.

Confirming the ruler’s death on Friday, the chairman of Traditional Rulers Council/ Community Policing in the state, Eze Emma Okeke, stated that the monarchs in the state were saddened by the killing of their colleague.

Okeke described the killing of Azike as an abomination, adding that the council was informed on Friday morning about the killing of the traditional ruler.

“We have got the sad news about the killing of Eze Edwin Azike. This is abominable in Igbo culture. I don’t know why traditional rulers are being hunted like this. We are not politicians, we are only custodians of the culture of our people. We were informed on Thursday when he was kidnapped, only for him to be found dead, this morning.” he said.

In the same vein, a community source, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed that four persons were shot dead on Thursday in the community after the monarch was kidnapped.

“The traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba LGA, Eze Edwin Azike, has been murdered. His lifeless body was dumped at the market square and the villagers discovered it this morning. He was kidnapped on Thursday and thereafter, the community was invaded which led to the killing of four persons.” the source said.

As gathered, the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in the Aboh Mbaise LGA, Damian Nwaigwe, was also abducted from his palace on Thursday.

In the same vein, the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in the Mbaitoli LGA, Henry Madumere, was on November 20, 2021, kidnapped at Iho in Ikeduru LGA, while on the way to a public function.

The octogenarian monarch, who is the father of a former deputy governor of the state, Eze Madumere, was said to have been released six days after his abduction.

