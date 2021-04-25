Gunmen kill 8 security operatives during checkpoints raid in Rivers

No fewer than eight security operatives have reportedly been killed by unidentified gunmen in Rivers State, a development said to be in continuation of attacks on security agents formations and personnel across South-East and South-South.

The deceased were said to have been attacked and killed at different security check points on Saturday night in the state by the yet-to-be identified assailants who carried out the act.

Security checkpoints said to have been attacked by the gunmen were said to include four points located on the Owerri-Port Harcourt road, the Nigeria Customs checking point at Isiokpo Umuanwa interchange, among others.

As stated, security operatives killed during the attacks include four policemen, three Nigeria Customs operatives, and two soldiers, believed to be Airforce personnel in the JTF.

Confirming the attack, the Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, clarified that that details of the attack were sketchy, and that investigation was still ongoing to unravel those behind the attacks.

He added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, while assuring that those behind the dastardly act would be arrested and prosecuted.

“I can confirm the attack on security Personnel along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road. Details sketchy. The CP has launched a full-scale investigation into the dastardly attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm with reinforced and increased joint patrols of that stretch and other areas in the state by the security agencies. So far, the State is calm and secure and no cause for alarm,” he said.