Gunmen kill 42 villagers, cart away property during attack in Ethiopia

No fewer than 42 villagers have been killed by gunmen, who also carted away with their property during attack in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region.

The incident is said to be the latest killings in the country’s most populous region where escalating violence has left hundreds dead.

The latest attack by an armed group against local residents occurred was said to have occur on Tuesday, they said, in the Amuru district, around 370 km (230 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa.

One of the resident, who spoke to newsmen on Friday under anonymity said that locals had buried 22 people in one place, 15 in another, and five in a third spot.

The second resident said that he compiled a list of 46 dead.

Both residents said the attackers, carrying rifles and numbering between 150-200 men, were speaking Amharic and wore a mish-mash of uniforms.

Meanwhile, Neither Amhara nor Oromiya’s regional administrations’ spokesmen responded to the incident.

As gathered, the victims were all Oromos and described the attackers as members of a volunteer militia known as Fano, mostly composed of ethnic Amharas.

Clashes between the Oromo and Amhara, Ethiopia’s two largest ethnic groups, have been rising in recent months.

Oromiya has experienced years of violence amid accusations of neglect by the federal government in Addis Ababa. Oromos account for more than a third of Ethiopia’s total population of around 110 million.

