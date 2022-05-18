Gunmen kill four, set building ablaze during attack on Ebonyi community

Ekpaomaka community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi was thrown into a state of mourning following the invasion of Unknown gunmen on Wednesday. The gunmen who attacked the home of the Chairman, Ikwo Local Government Council, Steve Orogwu, killed four persons and set a building ablaze.

Steve Orogwu while speaking to newsmen said the hoodlums attacked Ekpaomaka, his country home, killed his elder brother, two of his brother’s sons, and a security guard. His family house was also set ablaze.

“They attacked my house at night and killed my elder brother and two of his sons; they killed our security guard and also set the family house ablaze,’’ he said.

However, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, to confirm the incident proved abortive.

The corpses have been deposited at a morgue in Abakaliki.

