Gunmen kill 30 residents in Niger

Gunmen have unleashed another wave of terror, tearing through a quiet rural community to kill 30 residents of Nier State.

The attack, as gathered, has deepened fears in the adjourning community over possible attacks from the gunmen that killed the 30 villagers.

Beyond the heavy death toll, the assault reportedly resulted in multiple abductions, with survivors describing a scene of chaos as helpless civilians were rounded up, brutalised, and dragged away by the attackers without resistance.

The incident occurred at the Kasuwan-Daji market in the Demo community of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, where the assailants struck and operated for several hours, from Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday, according to local accounts.

Residents said the gunmen stormed the market, looted foodstuffs and other valuables worth millions of naira, and later set the entire trading hub ablaze, leaving behind charred stalls and bodies.

One community member, who spoke under anonymity, said the attackers acted with chilling confidence. “About 42 people were reportedly tied up and executed. There was no help in sight, and no resistance,” the resident said.

Further accounts indicated that the attackers emerged from the National Park area within Borgu LGA and launched the operation openly, fuelling concerns about the continued use of forest reserves as hideouts by armed groups.

Confirming the attack, the Niger State Police Command said more than 30 people lost their lives, while several others were kidnapped during the raid.

Furthermore, the command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said security agencies had been deployed to the area following the incident.

“Information revealed that suspected bandits invaded Kasuwan-Daji, burnt the market, looted shops, and carted away food items,” Abiodun said, adding that a joint security team later visited the scene and confirmed the casualty figures.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to rescue those abducted and restore calm to the affected community, assuring that further updates would be provided as operations continue.