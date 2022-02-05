Gunmen kill 27 businessmen, farmers in Zamfara

No fewer than 27 people have been confirmed dead and dozens of others left with varying degrees of injuries when suspected terrorists launched separate attacks on two communities in Zamfara State.

The communities said to have been attacked by the gunmen were Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe local government area and Yar Katsina in Bungudu local government Area respectively.

As gathered, Nasarawar Mai Fara community was attacked barely 48 hours before Saturday, leaving 17 persons dead while 10 persons were killed in Yar Katsina community by the gunmen.

It was learnt that the attack on Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe local government was due to the failure of the residents to pay a N40 million levy imposed by the bandits.

The levy was said to have been imposed on the residents by Ado Aleru, a notorious banditry kingpin operating in the area and the Faskari part of Katsina State.

Confirming the death toll after the attacks on the communities , SP Muhammed Shehu, who is the spokesperson in the chapter, said: “One village was attacked in Tsafe and one in Yar Katsina, Yar Katsina was attacked yesterday and the area is being manned by the military,” Shehu added.

“Brigade Commander and the commissioner for Security Mamman Tsafe visited the village yesterday and accessed the existing security arrangement in the community and to build the confidence of the locals.”

