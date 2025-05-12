Gunmen kill 23 villagers in Plateau

At least 23 villagers have been killed and several others injured following fresh attacks by gunmen across four Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The violent attacks reflect a continued escalation of unrest, similar to previous outbreaks linked to the long-running conflict between farmers and herders in the region.

The affected LGAs Guma, Logo, Ukum, and Kwande, were targeted by suspected armed herdsmen who stormed several communities, burning homes and looting food supplies.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants opened fire indiscriminately upon arrival, causing widespread panic and leaving many residents wounded.

According to the Red Cross, eight people were killed in Ukum, nine in Logo, and three each in Guma and Kwande.

In Kwande, local official Ray Anumve alleged that Fulani herdsmen were responsible for the bloodshed which occurred between two days over the weekend.

This string of attacks is part of a growing pattern of violence that has claimed over 150 lives across Benue in the past 40 days. Authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the assaults, raising further concerns over the state’s security efforts.

Meanwhile, residents have voiced increasing frustration, fearing that inadequate security measures may leave them vulnerable to further attacks.