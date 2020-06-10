Gunmen kill 20, injure 26 during fresh attack in Katsina

No fewer than 20 Katsina indigenes have been confirmed dead and 26 others injured during a fresh attack by bandits on several communities in Faskari Local Government.

It was gathered that the bandits, who were about 200, stormed Kadisau community with the intent to steal food and other items from the villagers that were mostly farmers.

Residents narrated that after their arrival, some groups of youths came out and confronted the bandits but met stiff resistance from the bandits who shot, killed, and injured the youths.

Confirming the attack on Wednesday, the spokesman of the state command, Gambo Isah, hinted that six of the victims died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

“As of yesterday, 14 were reportedly killed while 26 were taken and admitted into the hospital and this morning the Area commander of the Funtua Area command told me that six more victims died in the hospital making the number 20,” Isah added.

He, however, assured residents of border communities that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies were currently strategising to ensure that peace return.

Isah further urged residents to support the law enforcement agency with credible information and provide intelligence reports through the emergency lines.