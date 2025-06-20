Gunmen kill 17 residents in Katsina, Plateau communities attacks

No fewer than 17 people have been reported killed and dozens of others left with varying degrees of injuries during separate coordinated attacks in communities inside Katsina and Plateau states.

A breakdown of the attacks perpetrated in both states showed that two residents were killed Katsina while 15 others were armless residents of Plateau who were killed by herdsmen in the state.

Both attacks were revealed to The Guild correspondents on Friday by residents who witnessed the attacks in the states.

In Katsina, the attackers reportedly arrived in broad daylight, shooting indiscriminately and forcing villagers to flee for safety, unfortunately, two individuals were killed on the spot, while one other person sustained serious injuries.

A leader of the Kwai community in the Ruwan Godiya district of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where the bandits struck, narrated that the insurgents struck in the afternoon.

“They came around 3 p.m. without warning. Two of our people were killed instantly, and one young man was badly injured. Everyone is still in shock.

“We are living in fear every day. These attacks keep happening, and we don’t know who’s next. We are pleading with the government to take stronger action,” the community leader added.

Meanwhile in Plateau, fresh violence was said to have erupted yesterday after gunmen launched deadly raids on two local government areas, Mangu and Bokkos, killing 15 residents.

The attackers reportedly stormed the Manja community in Chakfem kingdom of Mangu and the Tangur community in Bokkos at different hours of the night.

According to residents, the assailants broke into homes and fired sporadically, causing panic and destruction before fleeing.

“They came shooting indiscriminately and went from house to house, causing chaos and panic,” an eyewitness narrated to newsmen.

The eyewitness further revealed that seven people were killed in Mangu and eight in Bokkos, with the Director of Culture for the Mwaghavul Development Association and coordinator of an IDP camp in Mangu, Shohotden Mathias, confirming the death toll and describing the situation as dire.

“Tension is high right now. People are scared and confused about what’s coming next,” he said.

Also, efforts to reach local leaders in Bokkos were unsuccessful, and the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, had yet to respond to inquiries as of Friday morning.

The spate of attacks has reignited concerns over the deteriorating security situation in parts of northern Nigeria, with citizens urging the government to act swiftly to protect lives and restore peace.