Gunmen kill 16 people during attacks in Taraba

No fewer than 16 people were reported to have been killed and several others injured when suspected herdsmen stormed different communities in Taraba State.

A breakdown of the statistics revealed that while 10 people were murdered during an attack in Bornon Kurkur community while another six were found dead om Jatau Kungana and Gazabu communities in Bali Local Government.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, and Chairman of the local government, Mahmud Musa, during separate interviews with newsmen in the state.

Misai added that the attack that left 10 people dead occurred on Sunday and that the situation has been brought under control by the law enforcement agency.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Azare, has ordered for deployment of more hands to comb the area as well as protect the victims.

On the six found dead, Musa said the fracas started in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State which shares a boundary with Taraba State.

He said some Fulani herdsmen were chased from the axis and ran into Bali local government where they were partially resisted and the fight escalated which led to the death of six persons in the axis.

Musa added that he has summoned the leadership of both Fulani herdsmen and the Tivs tribe to talk to their subjects and put the situation under control.

He insisted that calm has been restored and security agencies are manning the nooks and crannies of the local government to avert any uprising and asked those using the opportunity to destroy or steal from houses to desist from such act.

Taraba state in Northeast Nigeria has been in the news lately for one communal crisis or the other.

