Gunmen kill 16 Kano travellers on Abuja-Kaduna highway

No fewer than 16 Dambatta indigenes of Kano State travelling on Abuja-Kaduna highway were reported to have been killed by gunmen on the road.

It was gathered that the 16 victims, who were gruesomely murdered by the gunmen, were said to be travelling from Abuja to Kano before they were slain.

Confirming the travellers’ murder, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who described the act as devastating and frustrating, added that the passengers left Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for Dambatta local government.

Ganduje, while commiserating with families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state, on Thursday, added that the action of the gunmen has thrown the state into mourning.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said: “We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were traveling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen. The news is devastating and frustrating.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this,” he lamented.

He urged people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. Prayed that, “May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta local government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds,” he prayed.