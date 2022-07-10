Gunmen kill 15 fun seekers during restaurant attack in South Africa

No fewer than 15 fun seekers have been confirmed dead while nine others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a restaurant attack by gunmen with rifles and pistols in Soweto, South Africa.

The victims were said to have been sitting in a tavern in the South African township of Soweto before the attack.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the police said that the carnage took place shortly after midnight and that the group of men entered the Orlando East tavern before “shooting randomly at the patrons.

According to the police, the gunmen fled the scene and are now on the run and that it was not clear how many were involved in the attack.

As gathered, South Africa is one of the world’s most violent countries with 20,000 people murdered every year, one of the highest per-capita murder rates globally.

Soweto, near Johannesburg, is the largest of the country’s Black townships. They were the creations of white minority rule, which ended in 1994 but whose legacy of widespread poverty and youth unemployment persist nearly three decades later.

The country’s local media reported that another shooting in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg, about 500 km southeast of Soweto, had killed four people overnight.

