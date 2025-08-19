Gunmen kill 13 worshippers in Katsina mosque attack

At least thirteen worshippers were shot dead during a dawn prayer session after gunmen stormed a mosque and opened fire on the congregation.

The attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, reportedly fired indiscriminately at the faithful who had gathered for early morning prayers.

The assailants were said to have invaded the mosque while prayers were ongoing, causing panic as they opened fire without warning.

Several individuals inside the prayer centre sustained varying degrees of injuries during the incident, which occurred in Unguwan Mantau village, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to survivors’ accounts, most of the victims died at the scene from their injuries, while others were pronounced dead at a medical facility where they were rushed for treatment.

Confirming the attack, Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, said the killings may have been a reprisal linked to a recent clash between villagers and a group of bandits.

“The victims were in the middle of their prayers when the gunmen began shooting randomly,” Mu’azu stated.

He added that security personnel from the army, police, and air force had been deployed to the area to restore peace.

According to him, criminal gangs often take advantage of the rainy season, using thick farmlands as cover to launch surprise attacks on unsuspecting rural communities.

The state government, while condemning the attack, praised the resilience of locals who have consistently resisted bandit incursions.

It also urged residents to strengthen cooperation with security agencies to help prevent future tragedies.

The government further assured that more reinforcements would be deployed to protect vulnerable farming settlements across the state.