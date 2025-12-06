Gunmen kill 11 people after attack on South African school

A group of unidentified armed men have killed at least 11 people after attacking a school building in South Africa.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the building, reported to be the school’s hostel, killing the victims, including a three-year-old child alongside causing severe injuries to others after massing gun shooting, which led to distress and grief at the facility.

Authorities said three gunmen entered the premises at around 4:30 am and indiscriminately opened fire on a group of men who were drinking. The motive remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.

The police disclosed that at least 25 people were shot and 14 injured casualties were rushed to the hospital for medical intervention.

Spokesperson to the security agency, Athlenda Mathe, said that the mishap which happened on Saturday in Saulsville, 18 kilometres west of Pretoria, is the latest in a string of mass shootings that have shaken the country of 63 million populace.

“I can confirm that a total of 25 people were shot and 14 had been hospitalised,” Mathe said.

“Ten victims died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries in hospital. The attack also claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old,” she added.

“Quite an unfortunate incident. Police were only alerted to this incident at around 6 o’clock. We are still investigating the motive, but as I’ve indicated, maximum resources have been deployed to arrest those that are behind this incident.”

Police data indicates that between April and September, an average of 63 people were killed each day, highlighting the scale of the country’s ongoing violence.