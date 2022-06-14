Gunmen kill 100 villagers during raids across Burkina Faso

No fewer than 100 villagers have been reportedly killed during gunmen attacks across Seytenga village of northern Burkina Faso.

The attackers were said to have targeted men but appeared to spare women and children in the rural district.

Confirming the death toll on Tuesday, a security source who spoke under anonymity disclosed that no group immediately claimed responsibility, but the assault happened in borderlands where militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are waging an insurgency.

Also, a local official who spoke under anonymity, said that about 3,000 people who fled the attack have arrived in Dori, the capital of Burkina Faso’s surrounding Sahel region, where aid agencies are on the ground.

“There were differing accounts of the death toll. At least 100 people had died. The provisional tally stood at 165.”

Burkina Faso’s government spokesman, Lionel Bilgo, said that 50 bodies had been found so far but that the figure was not final and that Soldiers were going house to house looking for bodies.

As gathered, Violence linked to Islamist insurgents has killed thousands and displaced millions across Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali and Niger since 2015.

Army officers angry about the escalating attacks overthrew Burkina Faso’s president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high.

Armed men killed 11 military police in the same area last Thursday. The military government has cited security concerns for its decision to take 36 months to restore democratic rule, despite pressure from regional leaders to hold elections sooner.

The United Nations condemned the attack that “claimed many victims” in a statement on Monday and called on authorities to bring perpetrators to justice.

