Gunmen kill 10 people, injure others during attacks in Plateau

No fewer than 10 people were reported to have been killed and several others injured when unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed drinking joint in Jos, Plateau State capital.

It was gathered that the incident that left about 10 persons dead and others injured occurred on Sunday, 13th July 2021 when the unidentified armed men stormed a bar in Sabon Layi area of the state.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the state police command spokesman, Ubah Ogaba, said the gunmen drove in a Hilux van into Kashe (Sabon Layi) community, Kuru District of Jos South Local Government, sporadically shooting at the bar and leaving many dead or wounded.

Ogaba added that the attack that left 10 people dead occurred on Sunday and that the situation has been brought under control by the law enforcement agency.

He said: “We received a report that ten persons were shot dead at a drinking joint at Sabon Layi, Kuru in Jos South by yet to be identified gunmen, who drove in with a Hilux and shot sporadically.”

“Personnel of the command and the military have been deployed to the affected area.”

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing and to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said

A witness, however, told NAN that the armed men killed twelve people, while five were injured during the attack. “I counted twelve dead bodies at the scene with five injured,” the source said.

