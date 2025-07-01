Gunmen kill 10, invade community in Anambra

No fewer than 10 persons have been killed by Gunmen in Ogboji Community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attackers, according to eyewitnesses, arrived in two dark-coloured Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and began shooting indiscriminately at a group of individuals gathered in the community

Confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

“The armed criminals came in two SUVs and attacked the gathering unprovoked, shooting sporadically. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but regrettably, ten persons were confirmed dead,” Ikenga stated.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue, while a police-led security team has taken control of the scene.

The police spokesman noted that investigations are ongoing, and the police have urged residents to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.

“The Command assures Ndi Anambra that it will do everything within its capacity to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous act. Justice must be served,” the police spokesperson said.