Gunmen kidnapp female footballer along Benin Expressway, demand N20m ransom

A Nigerian footballer, Ihotu Rebecca, has reportedly been kidnapped by suspected gunmen along the Benin Expressway.

It was gathered that Rebecca, who plays for Oyo State-based Pacesetter Queens in the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) Premiership, was abducted while travelling.

According to sources, the captors are demanding a ransom of N20 million from her family for her release.

News of Rebecca’s abduction was confirmed on Sunday, with social media users widely sharing a photo of her in her team kit to draw government attention and urge security agencies to act swiftly in tracking down the perpetrators.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from security agencies confirming details of the incident, and her club has yet to indicate whether efforts are underway to secure her release.

