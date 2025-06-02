Gunmen kidnap UN staff in Plateau

A 45-year-old staff of the United Nations (UN), Yusuf Sabo, has been abducted by gunmen in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sabo, who was kidnapped along Godwin Street in the State Low-Cost area of Jos North, while returning home from work in the state.

Meanwhile, security forces have commenced a manhunt for the gunmen, recovering a vehicle belonging to the abducted UN staff.

On Monday, it was gathered that Sabo was allegedly kidnapped during the weekend, sparking immediate concern from family and security agencies.

The younger brother, Ezekiel Sabo, a resident of Angwan Rukuba, was said to have reported the abduction to the elder brother to the Plateau police command yesterday.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Command Control Room promptly disseminated the information to all patrol units and checkpoints across the state,” security sources confirmed.

In a swift response, a team of police operatives on routine stop-and-search duty intercepted the victim’s vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, June 1, at about 3:40 a.m. in Manguna, Bokkos LGA.

The suspected kidnapper, who was driving the vehicle, abandoned it and fled into a nearby bush upon sighting the police.

The vehicle was recovered and secured, while an intensive search and rescue operation has been launched in the surrounding area to locate the abducted UN staff member and apprehend the perpetrators.