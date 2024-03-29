30.2 C
Lagos
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Gunmen kidnap two worshippers inside Ogun church

Residents of Ogun State are currently enveloped in fears after gunmen invaded a Celestial Church of Christ in the Mowe area of Ogun State and abducted two worshippers during the raid.

The two worshippers abducted by the gunmen after the attack were identified as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

The Ogun Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident on Friday to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, disclosed that the incident occurred yesterday

Odutola explained that the abductors escaped through the thick bush behind the church.

“Report at my disposal on 28/3/2024 reveals that unidentified gunmen invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village Mowe and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi, Oluboboye Abiola, and escaped through the thick forest behind the church,” she said.

She disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had directed operatives of the command to go after the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victims.

Lagos Govt. removes banned styrofoam from markets
Obasa, Ayinde, Odumbaku, others extol Tinubu’s virtues, back economic policies

