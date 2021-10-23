Gunmen kidnap two siblings in Ondo

Scores of gunmen were reported to have attacked and kidnapped two little girls from their parents’ car in Akure, Ondo State capital.

As gathered, the siblings were kidnapped around Leo community in the state and were taken to an unknown destination by the gunmen.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who had laid ambush for the victim, kidnapped the sisters around 8:00 pm when the mother of girls was about to open the house gate and drive into the premises.

The kidnappers, eyewitnesses narrated, came in a car, snatched the car key from the mother of the kids, and fled with the car, abandoning their own car.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday in the state.

Odunlami noted that the case was reported to the police by the mother of the girls and officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command have swung into action in a bid to rescue the kids and apprehend the kidnappers.

Before this abduction, there had been an increase in the cases of abduction across the SouthWest region of the country, even after the Governors of states in the region.

