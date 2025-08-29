Gunmen kidnap two housewives after killing neighbour in Kano

A group of armed men suspected to be bandits raided the residence of a prominent businessman in Kwanar Dangora, Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State, killing his neighbour and abducting two of his wives to an unknown destination.

The abducted women, Safara’u Ibrahim and Attine Ibrahimboth married to the businessman known in the community as “Alhaji Ibrahim”, were kidnapped after the armed men allegedly murdered a 27-year-old neighbour, Abdul Usman, who lived in the same compound.

The attackers were said to have stormed the man’s residence around 12:30 a.m. on Friday without resistance from any security agency before carrying out the act.

Recounting how the armed men invaded the community at night while residents had retired for the day, eyewitnesses said the assailants arrived in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately before whisking away the businessman’s wives.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the community had never witnessed such brutality.

“They came in large numbers, heavily armed. We couldn’t do anything. They killed Abdul and whisked away the two women,” he lamented.

The attack has heightened anxiety in the area, with residents calling on the government and security agencies to increase patrols and protect rural communities from the rising threat of banditry.

Confirming the incident, the state police command stated that Usman’s remains had been released to his family for burial, while assuring that efforts were ongoing to track down the kidnappers and rescue the abducted women.

“Investigations are in progress, and our men are on the trail of the assailants to ensure the victims are reunited with their families safely,” a police source said.