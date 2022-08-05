Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, two APC chieftains, other in Ondo

A traditional ruler, the Oniku of Iku quarters of Ikare Akoko, Mikaila Bello, and three others were said to have been kidnapped by gunmen in Ondo State.

Others abducted were a former house of assembly candidate for Akoko north-east constituency, Yeye Gbafinro, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeniran Adeyemo, and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

The traditional ruler and the three others were said to have been kidnapped by gunmen while travelling along Ago Panu axis of Owo-Ikare road in the state.

As learnt, the abductees were picked by the gunmen while travelling to Akoko area from Akure, the state capital for an important event.

The Ondo police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the development on Friday, explained the command was yet to have identities of those kidnapped by gunmen in the state.

Odunlami admitted that a vehicle was attacked by gunmen along Owo-Ikare road on Thursday evening and four persons were kidnapped in the attack.

“We cannot confirm the kidnap of any traditional ruler. Yesterday evening, a distress call was put across to one of our divisions that a vehicle while travelling along Owo-Ikare road was shot by unknown gunmen and in the course of the attack, the driver got injured and they whisked away four other persons. Currently, we don’t know the identities of those people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

