Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler during attack in Imo

Over ten gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Damian Nwaigwe.

The monarch was said to have been abducted at his palace when the gunmen stormed in, scared off people around and allegedly left with the traditional ruler.

Confirming the attack, the State Police spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, stated that the kidnap of the monarch was carried out by some gunmen numbering over 10 around 2:30 am on Thursday based on eye witnesses’s report.

Abattam assured that the command had swung into action intending to rescue the traditional ruler, unhurt and bring the kidnappers to book.

Also, confirming the time of the Kidnap, an eye witness who chose to remain anonymous, said that the respected king was kidnapped at his palace around 2.30 am, on Thursday.

“Those who kidnapped him were many. They came in vehicles and were more than 10. They barricaded his palace, shot indiscriminately until they whisked the monarch away in an already steaming vehicle. The palace of the king is excluded. He built his house far from where other villagers live that was why it wasn’t difficult for him to have been kidnapped without any resistance from his subjects.” he said.

As gathered, the kidnap of the king was said to have caused panic in the community, as villagers kept vigil from the time of the incident till dawn.

