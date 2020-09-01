Gunmen kidnap three health workers in Ondo

Barely two months after Ondo State inaugurated its para-military, Amotekun, with an assurance of better security, gunmen have kidnapped the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital in Ido-ani town, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun.

Aside from Adeogun, two other health officers were also abducted by the gunmen at Owani end of Ido-ani road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, they were said to be on their way to Owo town yesterday when they were accosted by the armed men who took them away to an undisclosed location.

Confirming their abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)for the state Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, however, noted that men of the command have since swung into action, combing the nearby bush and the entire vicinity to rescue the victims.

Ikoro believes with the prompt action of the security operatives, the victims would soon be rescued and the kidnappers would be apprehended and brought to justice.

It would be recalled that after the inauguration of Amotekun, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has assured residents that security would improve and that kidnapping would reduce drastically.