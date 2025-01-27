Gunmen kidnap three family members, two others in Abuja

Chikakore, a community in Kubwa, Abuja, was reported attacked by armed bandits resulting in the abduction of five people, including a family of three in the country’s seat of power.

It was learnt that the armed men invaded the Health Centre extension area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and forcefully took their victims from their homes into their den.

On Monday, it was gathered that the bandits, who were about 20, stormed the community at 11 p.m and kidnapped Adesiyan Akinropo, his wife, son, a visitor, and a neighbour.

During the raid, a woman suffered a head injury after being struck with a gun by the kidnappers while abducting their victims

Police from the Byzahin division arrived approximately 90 minutes after the attack, but the assailants had already escaped with their captives.

Residents expressed concern over the lack of security, noting that provisions, including land and housing for police station remain unused.