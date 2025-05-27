28.9 C
Gunmen kidnap three Deeper Life members in Ondo

A quiet trip of devotion ended in fear as unknown gunmen abducted three members of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The attackers were said to have emerged from the bush and forced the victims into captivity at gunpoint, taking them away before passersby could react.

The victims were said to be returning from a Bible study session at the Kasemola area, within the Ogbese axis, when the incident occurred on Monday evening, leaving the church community in shock.

The church management disclosed the development through a message circulated to its members, urging them to offer prayers and seek divine intervention for the safe return of the abducted worshippers.

“Good morning beloved, kindly pray along with us. Three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after Bible study at Kasemola inside Ogbese axis,” the message read.

In response to its members’ disappearance, the church reported the incident to the Nigeria Police Force and the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps, prompting the launch of immediate rescue efforts.

Confirming the church’s report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said a manhunt had been launched with operatives combing nearby forests in a bid to locate the victims.

Efforts remain ongoing to secure their release, as authorities urge residents and worshippers to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.

