National

Gunmen kidnap Taraba varsity lecturer in Abuja

By Awoniyi Ademide

Joshua Saleh, a lecturer at Taraba State University, has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen while traveling from Abuja to Taraba State.

The lecturer, who is also an engineer, was travelling with a friend when were ambushed and violently taken by kidnappers said to be armed.

The attack occurred while the duo was en route from Abuja to Jalingo, with a security source who spoke to journalists revealing that the kidnapping took place along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari highway.

Saleh’s abduction was disclosed by his companion, Emmanuel Bibinu, also a businessman, who managed to escape when the abductors attacked their vehicle.

Bibinu reportedly alerted the police after receiving help from a local hunter. He had fled into nearby bushes and eventually made his way to Ikyior village.

The survivor, while reporting the event, revealed that their vehicle was attacked by four men wielding a gun and cutlasses.

“The attackers shot at our car, puncturing the tires, and forcibly dragged them out of the vehicle.

“They took everything we had, my Samsung Galaxy G10 worth over ₦1.7 million and ₦83,000 cash. Then they marched us into the forest,” Emmanuel recounted.

Meanwhile, security operatives have launched a search operation in the area to rescue the abducted lecturer and track down the perpetrators.

