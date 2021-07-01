Gunmen kidnap six factory workers in Kogi

No fewer than six staff of West African ceramic company were reported to have been kidnapped and whisked away by gunmen in Ajaokuta local government area, Kogi state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed Emiworo community, where the factory was sited, and took away the staff who were performing their duties a few minutes after resuming for work.

The workers were said to have been abducted yesterday while loading stones expected to be delivered in the ceramic site located in Itobe community, some meters away from the abduction scene.

Hours after the abduction, sources said that the gunmen were yet to contact any of the abductees families and the company to ascertain their motive behind the kidnap.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kogi state Police Command, William Aya, said six mining workers of West African Ceramic were kidnapped by unknown gunmen around 8 am.

According to him, the Police in collaboration with other security agencies have begun to trail the abductors, combing the bushes and other locations that could have been converted by the gunmen to their hideout after the act.

The police spokesman assured residents and Nigerians that the law enforcement agency would ensure that all abductees were rescued and that the perpetrators arrested for onward prosecution in accordance with the law.

