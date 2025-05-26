Gunmen kidnap seven residents from Abuja estate

No fewer than seven occupants of Grow Homes Estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have been kidnapped while sleeping by gunmen during an attack around the country’s seat of power.

The armed men, who launched a terrifying attack on sleeping residents, shot many times in the air to cause panic and prevent resistance from the residents of the community.

The Guild gathered that at least seven people were abducted during the early Monday raid on Grow Homes Estate located in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, a densely populated suburb of Abuja.

Meanwhile an eyewitness narrated that a woman among the kidnapped residents had been mysteriously released and found within the estate. The reason behind her release remains unclear.

“The incident happened around 12 a.m. Those guys were well-armed, and they overpowered the local vigilance team,” the witness narrated.

He further revealed that police officers where not within the axis during the attack by the gunmen which gave the attackers ample time to carry out their criminal act.

At the time this report was compiled, security authorities had not released an official statement regarding the recent attack.

Efforts to reach the Abuja police spokesperson for further information were unsuccessful, as calls were not answered.

With the recent attack, the eye witness who pleaded anonymity made a passionate appeal to authorities, urging the FCTA to repair the access road to the community to enable smoother patrols by security forces.

“We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access for security patrol vehicles. We also beg the police and, of course, the FCT Administration to help site a station here for rapid response,” he pleaded.