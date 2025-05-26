31.6 C
Lagos
Monday, May 26, 2025
spot_img
National

Gunmen kidnap seven residents from Abuja estate

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
11

No fewer than seven occupants of Grow Homes Estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have been kidnapped while sleeping by gunmen during an attack around the country’s seat of power.

The armed men, who launched a terrifying attack on sleeping residents, shot many times in the air to cause panic and prevent resistance from the residents of the community.

The Guild gathered that at least seven people were abducted during the early Monday raid on Grow Homes Estate located in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, a densely populated suburb of Abuja.

Meanwhile an eyewitness narrated that a woman among the kidnapped residents had been mysteriously released and found within the estate. The reason behind her release remains unclear.

“The incident happened around 12 a.m. Those guys were well-armed, and they overpowered the local vigilance team,” the witness narrated.

He further revealed that police officers where not within the axis during the attack by the gunmen which gave the attackers ample time to carry out their criminal act.

At the time this report was compiled, security authorities had not released an official statement regarding the recent attack.

Efforts to reach the Abuja police spokesperson for further information were unsuccessful, as calls were not answered.

With the recent attack, the eye witness who pleaded anonymity made a passionate appeal to authorities, urging the FCTA to repair the access road to the community to enable smoother patrols by security forces.

“We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access for security patrol vehicles. We also beg the police and, of course, the FCT Administration to help site a station here for rapid response,” he pleaded.

Previous article
Just In: Wike seals Abuja FIRS, Access bank, PDP headquarters, others over unpaid levy
Next article
EFCC arrests CBEX promoters, recovers subscribers funds

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.