Gunmen kidnap poultry owner, injure two staff in Ogun

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have attacked Idowa community in Odogbolu local government, Ogun State, kidnapping a poultry owner and injured two staff during the attack.

One of the injured victims was identified as Thompson Sokoyo,.who is popularly called Mikky, was seen with bandage on his neck and arm, where he sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that security agencies have arrested some suspects who were discovered to have aided the gunmen during the operation in the community.

In a video and pictures obtained by The Guild on Tuesday, the residents were seen protesting against the act and demanded the intervention of security agencies to protect them from the kidnappers.

Aside from that, they also appealed for the rescue of the abductees, to avoid being killed by the gunmen.