Gunmen kidnap petrol station boss in Ekiti

Activities at a filling station, Isan-Ekiti, was reported to have been halted after gunmen stormed the premises, shot in the air and kidnapped the General Manager, Itakorodo Adebayo, in Ekiti State.

As gathered, the gunmen, about eight, arrived the filling station at about 7 pm yesterday night and shot sporadically in the air to disperse customers and staff before whisking Itakorodo away from the axis.

Eyewitnesses further narrated that the kidnappers arrived the premises through the bush path behind the station on about six motorcycles and after the operation, went through same route, using same transportation mode to leave the station with the victim.

Confirming the abduction, the Ekiti Command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, on Thursday, disclosed that a team comprising Police personnel and Detectives including the Amotekun Corps and the local Hunters have been deployed to go after the kidnappers and ensure Itakorodo is rescued.

Abutu noted that they have been directed to comb bushes and forests across the state rigorously to ensure the rescue of the manager from his abductors and possibly apprehend the perpetrators.

He said: “The Ekiti State Police Command, in addition to the rescue teams deployed, has contacted all the States bordering Ekiti State for possible assistance towards the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police implores anyone with useful information that could assist the Police to rescue the victim and apprehend the culprits to inform the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577”.