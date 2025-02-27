Gunmen kidnap passengers beside Abuja Army barracks

A group of unidentified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped more than five passengers beside the Abacha Army barracks bypass in Guzape, Abuja.

The passengers were ambushed by the gunmen and were forcibly taken while travelling along the route.

FCT police officers who arrived at the scene following a distress call, discovered two abandoned vehicles: a black Toyota Prado Land Cruiser with registration number RBC 900 SF and a Honda Civic with registration number RSH 181 TH.

Eyewitnesses told the police that all the passengers in the two vehicles were abducted. Hence, the total number of passengers that were abducted by the gunmen is currently unknown, as revealed by the FCT police command.

Furthermore, the police revealed that its officers conducted an extensive search of the surrounding areas and nearby bushes but found no sign of either the victims or the perpetrators.

As gathered from the Abuja police command, the incident took place on February 25 at approximately 11:31 p.m.

Following the attack, security forces have been placed on high alert at critical entry and exit points in the FCT. The abandoned vehicles have been secured as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit has intensified efforts to locate the hostages and track down those responsible for the abduction.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity, assuring the public that every necessary step is being taken to ensure the victims’ safe rescue and the capture of the criminals.