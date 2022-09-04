Gunmen kidnap over nine burial guests in Ondo

No fewer than nine persons were reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen while returning from a burial ceremony in Ondo State.

The nine persons were among the guests returning to the state from Edo where they had gone to celebrate the passing away of a friend parent.

It was learnt that the abduction took place yesterday evening around Ifon area in Ose local government area of the state.

The incident happened along the Akure-Ifon-Benin axis where Oba Isreal Adeusi was shot dead by suspected kidnappers; his killers are yet to be arrest.

In series of pictures seen by our correspondent, some of the victims were seen to have taken pictures together before leaving the party venue in the state.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the abduction said operatives of the police and the Army have begun combing the forest with a view to rescuing the victims.

Ondo state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said his men were combing the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in search of the victims.

According to him, his men would take all necessary measure to rescue the victims from their abductors.

