Gunmen kidnap over 1,500 Nigerians in 2024

About 1600 people have been confirmed by the Nigerian Police to have regained freedom and reunited with their families after leaving the kidnappers’ den across the country in 2024, a statistic that is lesser than the previous year record by the law enforcement agency.

Meanwhile, the Police arrested 30,313 suspects for various heinous offences including banditry, kidnapping, robbery, and recovered 1,984 arms as well as 23,250 ammunition of varying calibres during the year under review.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a strategic meeting with senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja, outlined strategic plans for innovation and adaptability as the Force prepares for challenges in the coming year.

Egbetokun said: “In the year under review, the Nigeria Police Force recorded major successes in tackling crime, leading to the arrest of 30,313 suspects for various heinous offences, the recovery of 1,984 assorted firearms, 23,250 rounds of ammunition of varying calibres, and the rescue of 1,581 kidnapped victims”.

During the meeting which served as a platform for reviewing the achievements of the Force in the year 2024, the IGP acknowledged the hard work and dedication displayed by police officers throughout the year, particularly the significant accomplishments in crime reduction and community engagement.

The Police boss, who noted the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering trust between the police and the public, emphasized that the Force will prioritize innovation in technology and operational strategies in 2025, learning from past experiences and adapting as we move on.

The IGP also encouraged senior officers to embrace modern tools and progressive practices that enhance the Force’s effectiveness in crime prevention and investigation.

As the nation approaches the festive season, the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, is poised to implement the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens.

The IGP reiterates the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the public, ensuring safety, and fostering a culture of accountability.