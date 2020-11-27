Gunmen kidnap Ondo Gov’s aide wife

Hours after gunmen assassinated an Ondo monarch, the Olu of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, the wife of the chief of staff to the state governor, Olugbenga Ale, was said to have been abducted by kidnappers.

As gathered, the gunmen kidnapped the wife of the state governor’s aide on Friday in the state, forcing many to panic over the present state of insecurity in Ondo.

It was learnt that the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been notified and was said to have visited the home of his aide in Alagbaka axis of the state to get first-hand information on the issue.

Aside from the monarch, the gunmen also robbed a commercial bank at Ode-lrele town, headquarters of lrele council area of Ondo State, leaving one person dead.

