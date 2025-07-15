Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa senior staff in Lafia home

The Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Yusuf Musa, has been reported abducted by unknown gunmen from his residence in the Shinge/Tudun Gwandara area of Lafia, the state capital.

Musa’s abduction was said to have occurred in the early hours of the day, when the assailants reportedly stormed the area around 3 a.m. and whisked away the senior government official.

A Peugeot pickup truck was found abandoned with its doors open near the entrance of his residence, while the house gate was left ajar, suggesting a coordinated operation.

His official GMC Jeep, with registration number KUJ 88 PA, is also believed to have been taken by the kidnappers, as the vehicle was not found within the premises.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, said Commissioner Shetima Mohammed has launched an immediate manhunt to ensure the victim’s rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.

According to him, Divisional Police Officers in key locations such as Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku, and Kadarko have been placed on high alert, while surveillance teams and highway patrol units have been deployed to monitor possible escape routes.

The police have urged residents to remain calm and to cooperate by providing credible information that may aid the rescue operation.

While the state government has yet to issue an official statement, sources within the ministry described the incident as disturbing.

As of the time of filing this report, Barrister Musa’s whereabouts remain unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.