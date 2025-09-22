Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa pastor’s wife, member

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be bandits, abducted Patience Nasamu, wife of Pastor Samuel Nasamu, along with a female member of his church, to an unknown destination in Agyaragu, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Nasamu, a pastor in Word of God Church, who narrated the tragedy, lamented that his wife, who is breastfeeding a three-month-old baby, was abducted alongside a church member who had come to visit his family after a service.

“I had barely left my wife and our visitor with our newborn baby at home to pray for one of my members who was sick when my wife called me. All I could hear was her voice in prayer; she could not even tell me what was happening.

“I stopped praying and rushed home, only to find that my wife and the church member had been abducted, leaving our three-month-old baby behind,” he narrated.

According to him, the gunmen came straight to his apartment within a compound and tried to break the door and windows using a hammer. When they failed, they began shooting sporadically, forcing his wife to open the door. As she tried to escape, she was abducted along with the church member.

He added that around 7:00 p.m., some strangers on motorcycles were seen in the area, and shortly after, gunshots were heard.

The cleric also revealed that he had not heard from the abductors since the incident, which occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

He confirmed that the police arrived after the incident, calling for calm and assuring that efforts were underway to resolve the case.

A resident of Agyaragu community, who preferred to remain anonymous, lamented the increasing spate of kidnappings in the area and urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to take urgent action.

“We live in constant fear. Farmers, traders, and families are being targeted almost daily. Governor Abdullahi Sule must act fast before things get out of hand,” he said.

As of Monday morning, at the time of filing this report, there had been no communication from the abductors, and the whereabouts of the wife and church member remain unknown.