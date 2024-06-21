Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa community leader

The Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa State command has confirmed the abduction of Musa Shuaibu, the Madaki of Shabu, who fell victim to a brazen kidnapping incident.

The Police Command said that manhunt for the perpetrators has been intensified to rescue the community leader.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that the incident occurred at approximately 8:15 pm on Wednesday, shortly after Shuaibu had completed evening prayers.

Nansel recounted, “The kidnappers, numbering about five, reportedly followed Alhaji Shuaibu after observing him perform his evening prayers. As he was crossing the road near his residence, they intercepted him, firing shots into the air before forcefully taking him away.”

The police spokesperson, meanwhile, assured residents that the command would ensure swift rescue of the abductee.

“Security operatives have swiftly launched a comprehensive search and rescue operation within the vicinity and surrounding bush areas. Our primary objective is to ensure the safe and prompt release of Alhaji Shuaibu without harm.”

Shabu, known for his community leadership and commitment to peace, is highly regarded among residents of Lafia.

The news of his abduction has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing concern and solidarity with his family during this trying time.