Gunmen kidnap mother of Kogi Governor’s aide

No fewer than six gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the mother of the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Jamiu Asuku.

Asuku’s mother, Seriya Raji was said to have been abducted when the bandits stormed into her residence in Adavi Local Government Area of the state and took her away.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda Dabban, stated that his men have searched the entire central senatorial district and border towns in Edo with immense efforts to rescue the mother of the Chief of Staff.

Dabban assured that the command will not rest on its oars until the abductors are brought to book and the victim rescued.

The Police Commissioner further charged all the Divisional Police Officers to be proactive in the search and rescue operation for Asuku’s mother.

While narrating how the incident transpired yesterday, an eyewitness and a resident of Inese/Ovakere New Layout in Nagazi community, Adavi LGA, where Asuku’s mother resided, stated that the gunmen invaded her residence at around 7.40pm, shortly after she concluded the Muslim evening prayer in the mosque within her residence.

“The masked abductors, were six in number, dressed in black suits, and held Ghana Must Go bags, which was suspected to have contained weapons. ” the eye witness said.

The source further added that the gunmen got access into her house through the mosque and zoomed off with her in a car.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

